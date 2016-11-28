Hiking the Olympic Peninsula

This fall we’ve been “stuck” on the Olympic Peninsula while repairing Celeste, but it’s been a great place to be stuck. Not only have we made some wonderful friends, but we’ve gotten to explore the peninsula quite a bit. It’s the northwesternmost part of the contiguous United States and the mountains that form its spine are the second largest range in Washington State. The highest peak is the glaciated Mt Olympus, at nearly 8,000 feet. Rainforests and lakes surround it, draining to the dramatic Pacific coastline of beaches, breakers, and rock formations. Much of it is national park land, so is beautifully wild and undeveloped and full of animals. It’s been a wonderful area to hike and explore on our days off from boat projects and work. Here are a few photos:
This is Mt Olympus seen on our 18-mile, 4,000ft day hike (phew!) back in August.
We’ve tried to keep fit and get up into the mountains this fall with more big hikes. Here are some from a different loop (~14 miles, ~2500ft) which we did twice in October. Click on any image to start a slideshow.
Our biggest hike since August has been a loop which took us above treeline, among the mountain goats and patches of snow. We did it just in time before some big snowfalls that have now made it hard to find parts of the trail and buried much of it several feet deep. This hike was 13 miles and we gained (and, lost of course) 5,700 feet.
Our most recent hike (on Friday after Thanksgiving) was back up to the lake we’d passed on the mountain goat hike, and it was a real treat – fresh snow about 2.5 feet deep! It did mean we had to stop at the lake, but it was so beautiful! We just wished we had our skis with us!
A little earlier this fall, we made a trip to the western shore of the peninsula, to the Pacific coast – Port Angeles is on Juan de Fuca Strait on the peninsula’s northern coast. We hugged some big trees and wandered the beaches with their dramatic sea stacks. Now just to get out there by boat!
December 9, 2016 at 02:51
What a great place to be working, a wonderful variety of scenery. Must be hard to know which to tackle every day, have fun while the weather holds, cheers Terry
December 9, 2016 at 18:43
It’s certainly beautiful! Even more so now that there’s a bunch of snow! Just wish we had our skis with us!
December 8, 2016 at 16:27
Another great read! thank you. Referring to an earlier post, where (exactly) did you see a Kermode bear?
December 9, 2016 at 18:44
Glad you enjoyed it! We saw the Kermode bear (a cub with his coal-black mother and sibling!) on Princess Royal Island in the northern stretch of the Inside Passage. Very special moment – they’re quite rare!
December 4, 2016 at 22:42
Stunning photos, you two! The mountain goat and the view from above the lake were my favorites. And what brand is your raspberry puffy coat, Ellen? ~Jessie
December 5, 2016 at 00:53
Thanks so much, Jessie! My coat is just an LLBean light down jacket – I love it – it packs down so small and it’s super lightweight but still warm. Not a coat for super cold days or for standing around, but great for milder days or exercising.
December 10, 2016 at 23:42
Thanks, Ellen! I assumed it was North Face. I’ve never checked out LLBean’s stuff. I will, though! ~Jessie
December 11, 2016 at 17:17
It’s pretty good gear and better prices than some of the other brands🙂
November 30, 2016 at 03:24
Stunning scenery!
November 29, 2016 at 15:38
Beautiful photos and scenery. Thanks!! I’d love to visit there some day. How’s your boat coming along?
November 29, 2016 at 17:16
Thank you, Rob! It’s a gorgeous area! The boat projects are coming along pretty well, actually, though of course we won’t know their success for certain until we launch… coming up pretty soon though!!
November 29, 2016 at 04:45
Stunning! Reminds me of NZ scenery.
November 29, 2016 at 17:16
Thanks, Viki! Yes, I suppose it does look a lot like NZ – great places look alike?!
November 29, 2016 at 04:15
Dang! We should have tagged along!!
November 29, 2016 at 17:24
That would’ve been awesome! Next time🙂
November 29, 2016 at 03:23
Beautiful photos! 18 miles ad 4000 ft in one day! That made me tired just reading that.
November 29, 2016 at 03:27
Thanks! We were pretty footsore but it was awesome! So beautiful and that great “good tired” feeling at the end.🙂
November 28, 2016 at 22:21
Amazing! I love this area, and frequent it on my days off. You’ve got some great shots here.
November 29, 2016 at 01:37
Thanks! Fun to hear you like these trails too! It’s been awesome to be honorary PA residents this fall and get to see so much – any recommendations appreciated!