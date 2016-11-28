Gone Floatabout

Hiking the Olympic Peninsula

lake-angelesThis fall we’ve been “stuck” on the Olympic Peninsula while repairing Celeste, but it’s been a great place to be stuck. Not only have we made some wonderful friends, but we’ve gotten to explore the peninsula quite a bit. It’s the northwesternmost part of the contiguous United States and the mountains that form its spine are the second largest range in Washington State. The highest peak is the glaciated Mt Olympus, at nearly 8,000 feet. Rainforests and lakes surround it, draining to the dramatic Pacific coastline of beaches, breakers, and rock formations. Much of it is national park land, so is beautifully wild and undeveloped and full of animals. It’s been a wonderful area to hike and explore on our days off from boat projects and work. Here are a few photos:

mt-olympus-wa

This is Mt Olympus seen on our 18-mile, 4,000ft day hike (phew!) back in August.

We’ve tried to keep fit and get up  into the mountains this fall with more big hikes. Here are some from a different loop (~14 miles, ~2500ft) which we did twice in October. Click on any image to start a slideshow.

waterfall
mink-lake
mushrooms
tall-waterfall
hiking-in-the-rainforest
hiking-in-the-olympics

Our biggest hike since August has been a loop which took us above treeline, among the mountain goats and patches of snow. We did it just in time before some big snowfalls that have now made it hard to find parts of the trail and buried much of it several feet deep. This hike was 13 miles and we gained (and, lost of course) 5,700 feet.

lake-angeles-in-fall

above-treeline-olympics

mountain-goat-olympics

atop-the-ridge

Our most recent hike (on Friday after Thanksgiving) was back up to the lake we’d passed on the mountain goat hike, and it was a real treat –  fresh snow about 2.5 feet deep! It did mean we had to stop at the lake, but it was so beautiful! We just wished we had our skis with us!

bridge-in-snow

Near the start of the hike

lake-angeles

Winter wonderland!

A little earlier this fall, we made a trip to the western shore of the peninsula, to the Pacific coast – Port Angeles is on  Juan de Fuca Strait on the peninsula’s northern coast. We hugged some big trees and wandered the beaches with their dramatic sea stacks. Now just to get out there by boat!

sun-and-rain

big-cedar

sea-stacks-olympic-coast

  1. Terry
    December 9, 2016 at 02:51

    What a great place to be working, a wonderful variety of scenery. Must be hard to know which to tackle every day, have fun while the weather holds, cheers Terry

    Reply
  2. Thomas Winkler
    December 8, 2016 at 16:27

    Another great read! thank you. Referring to an earlier post, where (exactly) did you see a Kermode bear?

    Reply
    • Ellen & Seth
      December 9, 2016 at 18:44

      Glad you enjoyed it! We saw the Kermode bear (a cub with his coal-black mother and sibling!) on Princess Royal Island in the northern stretch of the Inside Passage. Very special moment – they’re quite rare!

      Reply
  3. s/v The Red Thread
    December 4, 2016 at 22:42

    Stunning photos, you two! The mountain goat and the view from above the lake were my favorites. And what brand is your raspberry puffy coat, Ellen? ~Jessie

    Reply
  5. Rob Robison
    November 29, 2016 at 15:38

    Beautiful photos and scenery. Thanks!! I’d love to visit there some day. How’s your boat coming along?

    Reply
    • Ellen & Seth
      November 29, 2016 at 17:16

      Thank you, Rob! It’s a gorgeous area! The boat projects are coming along pretty well, actually, though of course we won’t know their success for certain until we launch… coming up pretty soon though!!

      Reply
  6. Viki Moore
    November 29, 2016 at 04:45

    Stunning! Reminds me of NZ scenery.

    Reply
  7. mswvjmpr
    November 29, 2016 at 04:15

    Dang! We should have tagged along!!

    Reply
  8. Jeff Bell
    November 29, 2016 at 03:23

    Beautiful photos! 18 miles ad 4000 ft in one day! That made me tired just reading that.

    Reply
  9. Brittany
    November 28, 2016 at 22:21

    Amazing! I love this area, and frequent it on my days off. You’ve got some great shots here.

    Reply

