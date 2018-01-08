2017 in Photos

Happy new year, Gone Floatabout readers!

Just like last year, I’ve put together a little “year in review”, with some of the highlights (or not so high lights) of 2017 aboard Celeste:

Winter was one of the not so high lights…. Living aboard Celeste in Washington State as the Pacific Northwest saw one of its coldest winters in years:

And I managed to get caught in an avalanche when we went to Switzerland for Seth’s PhD defense. The story is in the December issue of Backcountry magazine for those interested. But we did enjoy some great skiing before I was injured in the avalanche:

And Seth successfully became Dr Leonard!

As soon as Spring arrived, we got outta Dodge and sailed for our much-loved Alaska. We reached Petersburg in time for Viking Fest and to hike in the still-snow-covered mountains:

Summer arrived on our Gulf of Alaska crossing, and we enjoyed the long days amid stunning Alaska scenery.

I’m not sure whether the salmon fishing, the wildlife, or the mountains and glaciers were the biggest highlights!

Fall descended sooner than we expected while were still up on the outer coast of the Gulf of Alaska:

But we managed to chase the tail end of summer south to British Columbia and Washington before making a direct passage to San Francisco.

So far, with Celeste in Southern California, it looks like Winter this year will be the first time since our circumnavigation that it won’t really feel like winter.

Sending all our readers our best wishes for a happy and healthy 2018!

-Ellen and Seth

