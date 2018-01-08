Gone Floatabout

2017 in Photos

Happy new year, Gone Floatabout readers!

Just like last year, I’ve put together a little “year in review”, with some of the highlights (or not so high lights) of 2017 aboard Celeste:

Winter was one of the not so high lights…. Living aboard Celeste in Washington State as the Pacific Northwest saw one of its coldest winters in years:

Cold day in Port Angeles, living aboard Celeste

And I managed to get caught in an avalanche when we went to Switzerland for Seth’s PhD defense. The story is in the December issue of Backcountry magazine for those interested. But we did enjoy some great skiing before I was injured in the avalanche:

Me having a great time in the powder just fifteen minutes before the avalanche

And Seth successfully became Dr Leonard!

Seth's thesis defense

Seth defending his PhD dissertation before the panel, Geneva, Switzerland. Photo thanks to Jeff Dickinson.

As soon as Spring arrived, we got outta Dodge and sailed for our much-loved Alaska. We reached Petersburg in time for Viking Fest and to hike in the still-snow-covered mountains:

Snowman on Mt Petersburg

Ellen and snowman near the summit of Mt Petersburg

Summer arrived on our Gulf of Alaska crossing, and we enjoyed the long days amid stunning Alaska scenery.

Celeste in Kenai Fjords

Celeste in Kenai Fjords National Park

I’m not sure whether the salmon fishing, the wildlife, or the mountains and glaciers were the biggest highlights!

My big pink salmon

Big salmon for dinner!

Bear portrait

Bears like salmon too!

Celeste and tidewater glacier

Celeste and an Alaskan tidewater glacier

Fall descended sooner than we expected while were still up on the outer coast of the Gulf of Alaska:

St Elias Range

A rare still, clear morning in Yakutat, Alaska

But we managed to chase the tail end of summer south to British Columbia and Washington before making a direct passage to San Francisco.

Fall Colors in the Olympics

Fall colors in the Olympic mountains, Washington State

Sunset off Oregon

Sunset on passage to San Francisco

 

Waves at Crissy Field

Golden Gate Bridge seen from Crissy Field

So far, with Celeste in Southern California, it looks like Winter this year will be the first time since our circumnavigation that it won’t really feel like winter.

Brown Pelican

Brown Pelican off California coast

Sending all our readers our best wishes for a happy and healthy 2018!

-Ellen and Seth

 

  1. Mary
    January 8, 2018 at 20:20

    Love all the pics! Hope you’ve recovered fully from the avalanche. What are you up to in socal over the winter? Miss you!
    Mary

