Kodiak, Alaska, July 2017

Successful salmon fishingKodiak Island was our aim for this summer’s Alaskan voyage, so we’ve spent pretty much all of July here. About half that time has been spent in town for Seth to do his consulting work and for me to do my writing, and the other half we’ve spent sailing. It’s been great to have a chance to explore more of this beautiful place, especially as we only got a tiny taste of it (just 4 days) last year.

On our first weekend in town, we took advantage of some rare sunny and warm (65 degrees!) weather to rent a truck and see the area around town that’s accessible by road.

Then, after catching up on work, we set off cruising. The scenery was just stunning, as it always is up here in AK! Rock formations

Little Dinghy, Big Bay

Eagle and mountains

We found some lovely anchorages: Nice anchorage

 

Can you find Celeste-

Can you find Celeste?

 

Boat and dinghy in wilderness

Went for some hikes: Wilderness

 

Hiking with friends

Tundra walking with a local family

 

Saw some lovely waterfalls and wildflowers: Waterfall

Tundra wildflowers

And even some ancient petroglyphs: Petroglyphs

We met some really great people on fishing boats and in remote cabins. One family showed us their extensive greenhouses and invited us to dinner in their cabin, and another family very generously gave us a bunch of king crab they’d just caught!

Fresh king crab for dinner!

King crab on the grill – yum!

We visited an operational fish cannery and explored a ruined one:

Abandoned cannery

Ruins of an old cannery

We loved seeing lots of wildlife – seals, sea lions, otters, humpback and gray whales, foxes, birds, and Kodiak bears! Kodiak bear and cub

 

Juvenile golden eagle

We scrubbed Celeste’s hull below the waterline of the growth that had accumulated in the town’s harbor, and took the opportunity to snorkel in a kelp forest: Kelp and dinghy

And we did a ton of fishing! We ended up catching so much salmon that we had to dig out my pressure canner and can it up in Mason jars – a fun project.

Seth fileting a rockfish

Seth filets a rockfish

 

 

Fishing for salmon

Me casting for salmon…

 

 

Successful salmon fishing

…and catching salmon!

 

 

 

 

  1. svtakeiteasy
    August 10, 2017 at 01:21

    Stunning place and great photos – lots a variety! We know of a family that had been cruising the world on SV Galactic for several years. They come from Kodiak and are back there for a change of pace. You might come across them!

    Reply
  2. C.S. Young Jr.
    August 10, 2017 at 01:14

    Wow, what an adventure, beautifully captures!

    Reply
  3. Dorry Swope
    August 10, 2017 at 00:37

    what a beautiful place. Never heard of it. I enjoy your blog so much! keep them coming. Best, Dorry

    Reply
  4. Bri Ollre
    August 10, 2017 at 00:22

    Wow. Amazing post. Alaska is at the top of my travel bucket list. Hope to get there soon.

    Reply
  5. Nat Warren-White
    August 10, 2017 at 00:08

    Beautiful! Inspiring! Wonderful to see HERETIC and yr parents in SoFreeMe recently, Seth! Safe sailing!

    Reply

