Kodiak, Alaska, July 2017

Kodiak Island was our aim for this summer’s Alaskan voyage, so we’ve spent pretty much all of July here. About half that time has been spent in town for Seth to do his consulting work and for me to do my writing, and the other half we’ve spent sailing. It’s been great to have a chance to explore more of this beautiful place, especially as we only got a tiny taste of it (just 4 days) last year.

On our first weekend in town, we took advantage of some rare sunny and warm (65 degrees!) weather to rent a truck and see the area around town that’s accessible by road.

Then, after catching up on work, we set off cruising. The scenery was just stunning, as it always is up here in AK!

We found some lovely anchorages:

Went for some hikes:

Saw some lovely waterfalls and wildflowers:

And even some ancient petroglyphs:

We met some really great people on fishing boats and in remote cabins. One family showed us their extensive greenhouses and invited us to dinner in their cabin, and another family very generously gave us a bunch of king crab they’d just caught!

We visited an operational fish cannery and explored a ruined one:

We loved seeing lots of wildlife – seals, sea lions, otters, humpback and gray whales, foxes, birds, and Kodiak bears!

We scrubbed Celeste’s hull below the waterline of the growth that had accumulated in the town’s harbor, and took the opportunity to snorkel in a kelp forest:

And we did a ton of fishing! We ended up catching so much salmon that we had to dig out my pressure canner and can it up in Mason jars – a fun project.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Related