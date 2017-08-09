Kodiak, Alaska, July 2017

Kodiak Island was our aim for this summer’s Alaskan voyage, so we’ve spent pretty much all of July here. About half that time has been spent in town for Seth to do his consulting work and for me to do my writing, and the other half we’ve spent sailing. It’s been great to have a chance to explore more of this beautiful place, especially as we only got a tiny taste of it (just 4 days) last year.
On our first weekend in town, we took advantage of some rare sunny and warm (65 degrees!) weather to rent a truck and see the area around town that’s accessible by road.
Then, after catching up on work, we set off cruising. The scenery was just stunning, as it always is up here in AK!
We found some lovely anchorages:
Went for some hikes:
Saw some lovely waterfalls and wildflowers:
And even some ancient petroglyphs:
We met some really great people on fishing boats and in remote cabins. One family showed us their extensive greenhouses and invited us to dinner in their cabin, and another family very generously gave us a bunch of king crab they’d just caught!
We visited an operational fish cannery and explored a ruined one:
We loved seeing lots of wildlife – seals, sea lions, otters, humpback and gray whales, foxes, birds, and Kodiak bears!
We scrubbed Celeste’s hull below the waterline of the growth that had accumulated in the town’s harbor, and took the opportunity to snorkel in a kelp forest:
And we did a ton of fishing! We ended up catching so much salmon that we had to dig out my pressure canner and can it up in Mason jars – a fun project.
August 10, 2017 at 01:21
Stunning place and great photos – lots a variety! We know of a family that had been cruising the world on SV Galactic for several years. They come from Kodiak and are back there for a change of pace. You might come across them!
August 10, 2017 at 01:22
You know Galactic!! So cool! We just spent a lot of time with them in Kodiak. Such a small world!
August 10, 2017 at 01:14
Wow, what an adventure, beautifully captures!
August 10, 2017 at 01:15
Thank you! We had a lot of fun, both with the adventure and the photography!
August 10, 2017 at 00:37
what a beautiful place. Never heard of it. I enjoy your blog so much! keep them coming. Best, Dorry
August 10, 2017 at 01:15
Thank you so much, Dorry! I’m so glad you read and enjoy the blog.
August 10, 2017 at 00:22
Wow. Amazing post. Alaska is at the top of my travel bucket list. Hope to get there soon.
August 10, 2017 at 01:15
It’s a worthy place to head your list! We just love it up here!
August 10, 2017 at 00:08
Beautiful! Inspiring! Wonderful to see HERETIC and yr parents in SoFreeMe recently, Seth! Safe sailing!
August 10, 2017 at 01:16
Thank you, Nat! So glad you liked it and fun that you got to catch up with Seth’s parents! Cheers!